Patricia Rooney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Mrs. Patricia Rooney has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Mrs. Patricia Rooney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to hear the news that Mrs. Patricia Rooney has died. She was a very special person, always kind, dignified and classy. Mrs. Rooney also had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a pillar of Pittsburgh. My prayers and deepest condolences to the entire Rooney family.
— Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) January 31, 2021
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.