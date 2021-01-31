Patricia Rooney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Patricia Rooney, wife of longtime Steelers owner Dan Rooney has Died .
Patricia Rooney, wife of longtime Steelers owner Dan Rooney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Patricia Rooney, wife of longtime Steelers owner Dan Rooney, dies at age 88 https://t.co/X77HLGwxUc
— WPXI (@WPXI) January 31, 2021
WPXI @WPXI Patricia Rooney, wife of longtime Steelers owner Dan Rooney, dies at age 88
