Patrick Dragon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Patrick Dragon of ct state police has Died .
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 4. 2021.
Mortlake Fire Company 19 hrs · The Mortlake Fire Company is saddened to learn of the passing of East Brooklyn Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Patrick Dragon. Patrick set a great example when it came to serving our community and giving back. He gave so much more than most even realize and would not ever even expect a “thank you”. Patrick will leave a void in the fire service in Brooklyn and beyond that will be tough to fill. Rest easy Patrick, we’ve got it from here.
Source: (20+) Mortlake Fire Company – Posts | Facebook
— Tributes —
———————— –
wrote