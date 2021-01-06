Patrick Dragon Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre has Died .

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.

.

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19. https://t.co/qGMWSwp40i pic.twitter.com/aa6q8BUm9z — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) January 6, 2021

ABC7 News @abc7newsbayarea Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19. http://abc7ne.ws/2JMMWPq