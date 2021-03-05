Patrick Dupont Mort -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Patrick Dupont has Died.
Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021
Patrick Dupont has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.
Jean Marc Genereux is in Montreal, Quebec. 4h · What a shock! To learn of the departure of our Patrick Dupont. I will keep all the beautiful memories and our crazy laughs. He will forever be for all of us, a great dancer, a great artist… a great man. My thoughts are with Leila, her family and her students, for whom he dedicated his life. Rest in peace dear Patrick. I already know you will make angels dance, your talent will never be forgotten. @dals_tf1 @lechrismarques @instashym #dalsfamily · See original · Rate this translation 3.1K3.1K 170 Comments 318 Shares Like Comment Share
Je pense seulement aux semaines qui ont précédé son départ. Je suis sûre qu’il s’est encore plus reconnecté à ce qu’il avait de plus profond en lui étant remercie en son cœur à tout ce qu’il a pu apporté . Le Divin en lui s’exprimait car il l’avait reconnu dans l’essence de son être. Merci à vous et que votre message de vie soit suivi .
