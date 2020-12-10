Patrick Flynn Death -Dead – Obituary : Patrick Flynn has Died .
Patrick Flynn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Emily Aronson 14 hrs · Patrick Flynn my heart hurts for you and your family and friends. I met you a bunch of times and every time, you were such a kind heart. Always putting everyone else first. When I bartended, you and Fritzy would come in and you always made light of the situation when I was having a rough day. You were a good person. I’ll never forget you offering to take me to the airport and always messaging me cheering me up when I was down, telling me to play Katy Perry, roar! 2020 sucked, life is so unfair! May you Rest In Peace. Fly high my dear friend.
