Patrick Hueber Death – Dead : Patrick Hueber Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Patrick Hueber has died, according to a statement posted online on October 8. 2020.
We learned of the deceased through the following tribute posted on social media.,
In loving memory of Patrick Hueber.
At a time like this it is important for friends, family, and a community to join together. The Heuber family is a well known, loving and caring family within the Comsewogue community. This family has suffered the loss of their beloved son, ten year old, Patrick.This page is set up in memory of Patrick Hueber. All funds will go directly to the family during this difficult time.
Cause of Death.
We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing ofBrenda Cannizzaro
’s sweet nephew, Patrick.A gofundme page has been set up-all funds will go directly to the family during this difficult time.
As many of you have probably already heard, Comsewogue has sadly lost one of our own. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Patrick Hueber. In honor of Patrick, we are asking all players to wear their Jerseys on Friday October 16th.
