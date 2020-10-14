Patrick Kennedy Death – Dead :Patrick Kennedy Obituary : Mister Sparky’s founder, has died.
Mister Sparky’s founder, Patrick Kennedy has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Mister Sparky – Hsv AL on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we share news of the passing of Mister Sparky’s founder, Patrick Kennedy, on October 11, 2020. He was a beloved innovator, father and friend and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. He was 61 years old. ”
It is with a heavy heart that we share news of the passing of Mister Sparky's founder, Patrick Kennedy, on October 11, 2020. He was a beloved innovator, father and friend and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. He was 61 years old. pic.twitter.com/hTLFMDkj8G
— Mister Sparky – Hsv AL (@MisterSparkyHsv) October 14, 2020
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.