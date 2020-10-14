Patrick Kennedy Death – Dead :Patrick Kennedy Obituary : Mister Sparky’s founder, has died.

By | October 14, 2020
Mister Sparky’s founder, Patrick Kennedy has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

“Mister Sparky – Hsv AL on Twitter: “It is with a heavy heart that we share news of the passing of Mister Sparky’s founder, Patrick Kennedy, on October 11, 2020. He was a beloved innovator, father and friend and our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time. He was 61 years old. ”

