Patrick Moccia Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : APPARENT SUICIDE AT POMPTON LAKES HIGH SCHOOL POMPTON LAKES, NEW JERSEY.

Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021

Patrick Moccia has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.

Pompton Lakes Police 2h · Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office 401 Grand Street Paterson, NJ 07505 (973) 881-4800 APPARENT SUICIDE AT POMPTON LAKES HIGH SCHOOL POMPTON LAKES, NEW JERSEY: ​​January 30, 2021 Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Chief Derek Clark announce that on Friday, January 29, 2021, at approximately 9:04 p.m., police officers responded to Pompton Lakes High School to conduct a welfare check regarding a school employee. Upon their arrival, the officers searched the building and discovered the body of Patrick Moccia, 47 years old from Doylestown, Pennsylvania. Mr. Moccia was a teacher at the school, and his death is believed to be the result of an apparent suicide. An autopsy will be conducted by the New Jersey Medical Examiner’s Office at a later date. This investigation is active and ongoing. More information will be released when it becomes available. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Pompton Lakes Police Department at 973-835-0400. For media inquiries concerning this case, contact Chief Assistant Prosecutor Jason Statuto of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office at jstatuto@passaiccountynj.org or at (973) 837-7733. 9696 16 Comments 28 Shares Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Pompton Lakes Police – Posts | Facebook

Tributes

Meredith O’Neill

So very sad. Prayers to Mr. Moccia’s family and friends. My son is one of his students and was so sad to hear this heartbreaking news.

Jessica Sandino

So horrible. Prayers to his family, student, and friends.

Ramona Fiorito Patti

So sad and pray for his family and students during this difficult time.

Thoughts and Prayers with the Moccia Family & Friends, and the entire PLHS Community.

Jessica Peterson

Thought and prayer to his family and the students and faculty of PLHS

800-273-8255

This is the NJ suicide hotline. Please share and reach out to the NJ traumatic loss coalition for any additional help or resources… XO Cardinals.