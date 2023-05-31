Patrick Ndlovu, a seasoned actor, has passed away.

Veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu has died

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of veteran actor Patrick Ndlovu. Ndlovu, who was born in 1946, died on the 10th of September 2021, at the age of 75.

A career in acting

Ndlovu was a well-known South African actor who had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He starred in numerous television shows and films, including the popular South African soap opera, Generations. He was also a theatre actor and was a founding member of the Performing Arts Council of the Transvaal (PACT).

Tributes pour in

Following the news of Ndlovu’s death, tributes have poured in from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the actor.

One fan wrote, “Patrick Ndlovu was a legend in the industry. He brought so much joy to so many people through his work. He will be missed.” Another added, “Rest in peace, Patrick Ndlovu. You were an inspiration to us all.”

A legacy in South African entertainment

Ndlovu’s legacy in South African entertainment will not be forgotten. He was a talented actor who brought joy and entertainment to audiences for decades. His contribution to the industry will always be remembered and celebrated.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Ndlovu’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.

Patrick Ndlovu death Patrick Ndlovu actor Patrick Ndlovu biography Patrick Ndlovu movies Patrick Ndlovu legacy