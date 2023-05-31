Patrick Ndlovu, Star of ‘Yizo Yizo’ and ‘Zone 14’, Passes Away

Yizo Yizo’ and ‘Zone 14’ Star Patrick Ndlovu Has Died

South African actor Patrick Ndlovu, who was best known for his roles in the popular television series Yizo Yizo and Zone 14, has passed away. Ndlovu’s death was confirmed by SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo on Monday, 31 May 2021. He was 57 years old.

Patrick Ndlovu’s Career

Ndlovu was a talented actor who had a successful career in the South African entertainment industry. He rose to fame in the late 1990s when he played the role of Sibusiso Vilakazi in the groundbreaking drama series Yizo Yizo. The show, which aired on SABC1, tackled sensitive issues like drugs, violence, and sex education in schools.

After Yizo Yizo, Ndlovu went on to star in several other popular TV shows, including Zone 14, which aired from 2005 to 2010. He played the role of Bra Bizza, a tavern owner who was a pillar of the community. Ndlovu’s performance in Zone 14 earned him critical acclaim and cemented his status as one of South Africa’s most talented actors.

Tributes Pour In

News of Patrick Ndlovu’s death has saddened many people in South Africa and around the world. Fans and fellow actors have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late star. Veteran actor and filmmaker John Kani tweeted, “Condolences to the family of Patrick Ndlovu. A wonderful actor and a lovely man.”

Actress and producer Terry Pheto also tweeted, “Rest in perfect peace Patrick Ndlovu. Thank you for your contribution to the arts and for the memories. You will be missed.”

Remembering Patrick Ndlovu

Patrick Ndlovu’s death is a great loss to the South African entertainment industry. He was a talented actor who brought joy and laughter to millions of viewers through his performances. Ndlovu will always be remembered as a trailblazer who paved the way for other actors to follow.

May his soul rest in peace.

