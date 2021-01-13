Patrick Warren Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Patrick Warren,sr Husband Father and Pastor Was shot and killed by local police in his front yard.

Patrick Warren,sr Husband Father and Pastor Was shot and killed by local police in his front yard he was unarmed #BLM #BlackTwitter pic.twitter.com/HhOjzOXuNV — Ananda Robinson (@AnandaRobinson3) January 13, 2021

Patrick Warren Sr. was shot 3 times by police as he was having a mental health crisis. His family called 911 for mental health support, and instead police killed Patrick in his own home. Police violence is gun violence. Our thoughts are with his family.



This page was created to bring awareness to the incident that took 1/10/2021. Patrick Warren Sr, life was taken in front of his family and friends by a police officer. We need your support to bring awareness to the situation. #JusticeForPatrickWarren.

so terrorists that raided the capitol are still seeing no punishment, yet patrick warren sr, a man who needed help from mental health professionals, was just shot and killed in his front yard? tell me how that makes sense.



I don’t have to hate all cops to feel there needs to be reform. How can anyone not see this story (or I dunno, the hundreds of stories before this one even) and not immediately think ‘There HAS to be a better way’ Something has to change. His poor family Disappointed but relieved face

Please call for the arrest and prosecution of the @KileenPD officer who shot and killed Patrick Warren within three minutes of arriving to a mental health call (not called by Patrick’s family). DEFUND.DIVEST.DISMANTLE the police.