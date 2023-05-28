“patriotic glitter tumbler”: Tutorial: Making an Epoxy Glitter Tumbler with a Patriotic Red, White, and Blue Theme

RED, WHITE, AND BLUE PATRIOTIC THEMED SNOW GLOBE TUMBLER TUTORIAL

Are you feeling patriotic and want to show off your love for your country? Why not create your own Red, White, and Blue Patriotic themed Snow Globe Tumbler? In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of creating a stunning epoxy glitter tumbler that will make you proud to be an American.

Materials Required

Before we start, let’s gather all the materials required to create this stunning tumbler.

A clear acrylic tumbler

Red, white, and blue glitter

Epoxy resin

Curing agent

Disposable cups and stirrers

Painter’s tape

Heat gun or torch

Patriotic themed embellishments (optional)

Step-by-Step Tutorial

Now that we have all the materials, let’s get started with the step-by-step tutorial.

Step 1: Preparing the Tumbler

Clean the tumbler thoroughly to remove any dirt or dust. Then, use painter’s tape to cover the top and bottom rims of the tumbler to prevent any epoxy resin from getting on them.

Step 2: Adding the Glitter

In disposable cups, pour the red, white, and blue glitter separately. Use a paintbrush to apply epoxy resin on the tumbler and sprinkle the glitter over it. Repeat the process with each color until the entire tumbler is covered in glitter.

Step 3: Adding the Epoxy Resin

In a new disposable cup, mix the epoxy resin and the curing agent according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Use a stirrer to blend them thoroughly. Then, pour the mixture into the tumbler, covering the glitter entirely. Use a heat gun or torch to remove any air bubbles and ensure that the epoxy resin is evenly distributed.

Step 4: Adding the Embellishments (Optional)

Once the epoxy resin has dried, you can add patriotic themed embellishments such as stars, stripes, and flags. Use a hot glue gun to attach them to the tumbler.

Step 5: Finishing Touches

Remove the painter’s tape from the top and bottom rims of the tumbler. Use a heat gun or torch to smooth out any rough edges or bumps on the tumbler.

Conclusion

Creating your own Red, White, and Blue Patriotic themed Snow Globe Tumbler is an easy and fun DIY project that will make you proud to be an American. With just a few materials and some creativity, you can create a stunning tumbler that will be the envy of all your friends and family. So, why wait? Gather your materials and get started on your tumbler today!

