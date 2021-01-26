Patty Sakal Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Patty Sakal has Died .

Patty Sakal, 62, A.S.L. interpreter for #COVID19 press briefings in Hawaii has died of the virus. “We grew up at a time when there were no interpreters, so if you were a child of deaf parents, you… became your parents’ interpreter," said her sister. #RIP https://t.co/lyS6oqHKZi — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) January 26, 2021

