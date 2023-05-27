Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Kaithal, Haryana

Posted on May 27, 2023

“Kaithal patwari arrested for accepting bribe from complainant” : Patwari arrested for accepting bribe in Kaithal, Haryana

A patwari stationed in Halka Bhana of Kaithal was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team from Kaithal on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The accused allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for assisting the complainant in obtaining land distribution in their favor.

News Source : The Tribune India

