Patwari arrested for taking bribe in Kaithal, Haryana

“Kaithal patwari arrested for accepting bribe from complainant” : Patwari arrested for accepting bribe in Kaithal, Haryana

A patwari stationed in Halka Bhana of Kaithal was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) team from Kaithal on charges of accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000. The accused allegedly demanded the bribe in exchange for assisting the complainant in obtaining land distribution in their favor.

Read Full story : Patwari held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe /

News Source : The Tribune India

Bribery in Patwari Corruption in Patwari system Patwari bribery scandal Fighting corruption in Patwari Impact of bribery on Patwari services