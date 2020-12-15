Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both has died from covid-19 .
Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.
Family members said Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both died Sunday because of COVID-19. They were teachers in the Grand Prairie school district. https://t.co/0MDJBsy9td
— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) December 15, 2020
FOX 4 NEWS @FOX4 Family members said Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both died Sunday because of COVID-19. They were teachers in the Grand Prairie school district.
