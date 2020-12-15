Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both has died from covid-19 .

By | December 15, 2020
0 Comment

Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

FOX 4 NEWS @FOX4 Family members said Paul and Rose Mary Blackwell both died Sunday because of COVID-19. They were teachers in the Grand Prairie school district.​

