Paul Bauer Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Commander Paul Bauer has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Commander Paul Bauer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
The memorial service for Commander Paul Bauer is available online. Condolences to his family and thank you to Pastor Nathan Payne who presided over a moving service.
The all call starting at the 29 minute mark for Cmdr Bauer CPD Star 29 is… hard #RIPhttps://t.co/ZVieAhoAeZ
— Chicago Bars (@chicagobars) February 13, 2021
