Paul Bear Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Paul Bear has Died .
Paul Bear has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 16. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very sad to hear this. Had a match in ECW with Paul, he was a great guy…big strong tough SOB! Condolences & thoughts with his family. #RIP 🙏 https://t.co/YoSORHso56
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) January 17, 2021
taz @OfficialTAZ Very sad to hear this. Had a match in ECW with Paul, he was a great guy…big strong tough SOB! Condolences & thoughts with his family. #RIP
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.