Paul Burak Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Paul Burak has Died.

St. Michael Parish-Orland Park 1d · Rev. Paul Burak Born: 4-30-46 At Rest: 1-11-21 We were informed by the Archdiocese of Chicago that Fr. Paul Burak passed away peacefully on January 10, 2021. Fr. Paul was ordained on May 10, 1972. He served as an associate pastor at St. Catherine of Genoa and St. Killian Parishes. He served as pastor of St. Catherine of Genoa, Our Lady of the Ridge and most recently here at St. Michael until his retirement in 2018. Let us take comfort in the words of St. Paul in his first letter to the Corinthians: Behold, I tell you a mystery. We shall not all fall asleep, but, we will all be changed, in an instant, in the blink of an eye, at the last trumpet. For the trumpet will sound, the dead will be raised incorruptible, and we shall be changed… "Death is swallowed up in victory. Where, O Death is your victory? Where, O Death is your sting?" The sting of death is sin, and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ. Funeral arrangements private. Notes of condolence may be sent to: Family of Father Paul Burak, c/o Priests' Health and Retirement, 1400 South Wolf Road, Bldg 3, Floor 2, Hillside, Il 60162. Please pray for the soul of Fr. Paul and for comfort and peace for his family and loved ones. Eternal rest grant unto him O Lord and may the perpetual light shine upon him.