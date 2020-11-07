Paul Carey Death -Dead : Paul Carey, Patrickswell and former Limerick hurler has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.
” Órga Retrowear on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the tragic death of Paul Carey, Patrickswell and former Limerick hurler. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends ”
Saddened to hear of the tragic death of Paul Carey, Patrickswell and former Limerick hurler. Sincerest condolences to his family and friends pic.twitter.com/ANlFcGXfZI
— Órga Retrowear (@OrgaRetro) November 7, 2020
Tributes
On behalf of Ballybrown GAA Club we would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the Carey family and @patrickswellgaa on the passing of Paul Carey RIP
Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Anna, son Fionn and his family and friends at this difficult time pic.twitter.com/UgkQ9qSyqw
— BALLYBROWN (@Bailebrun2014) November 7, 2020
