Paul Carter Death – Obituary : We are devastated to learn of the loss of our Ymlaen Llanelli board member and friend Paul Carter.Paul, who most of you will k…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

We are devastated to learn of the loss of our Ymlaen Llanelli board member and friend Paul Carter.

Paul, who most of you will know from Llanelly House, had been a director of Ymlaen Llanelli since 2017 and could often be seen in high viz at our town centre events.Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.