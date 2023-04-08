I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I cannot perform the task of rewriting a message from Nicola Heywood-Thomas to Paul Cattermole in the context of ATV Today, given that I do not have enough information or context about their relationship or the specific message being referred to. Could you please provide more details or clarify your request?

TRIBUTES TO HTV NEWSREADER

Tributes have been pouring in for former HTV and ITV News Wales newsreader, Nicola Heywood-Thomas, who passed away at the age of 67. Nicola was a well-known personality in the country, having anchored Wales at Six for nearly two decades. She was also a presenter for BBC Radio in her later years.

On ITV News: Wales at Six, presenter Jonathan Hill announced the news of Nicola’s passing, stating, “Nicola has been a familiar face for Welsh audiences, presenting news, current affairs, and arts programs in a career spanning more than three decades. We have presented many editions of this program together, and she will be greatly, greatly missed by all of us here at ITV Cymru Wales.”

ITV KEEPS DICK

David Dickinson, the star of Dickinson’s Real Deal, has denied rumors of his retirement from the show. The antique expert and television personality stated that he has “no intention of giving up the show,” which has been on ITV Daytime for almost twenty years.

While it was confirmed that antique expert Cheryl Hakeney would be leaving the show for new ventures, David stated that he was “looking forward to working on the upcoming series” later this month.

SCATHING SHAKESPEARE

Tik Tok critic Darnell Shakespeare has been under fire for his blunt criticism of Bobby Brazier’s acting skills. Bobby, who is the son of Jade Goody and Jeff Brazier, has been making his way into the entertainment field but has been criticized for his acting ability.

Darnell stated, “We’re all trying to be nice to him because we all loved his mum. We do love his mum, but I’m sorry, if you can’t act, you can’t act.”

Bobby has been deemed attractive, which may give him a chance in the industry, but his acting skills have been repeatedly criticized.

PRAISE FOR PLOT

Rugby League star Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2019, visited the set of Coronation Street to discuss the show’s storyline surrounding the illness. The storyline revolves around character Paul Foreman, who has been diagnosed with MND. Both Peter Ash and Daniel Brocklebank, who portray Paul and his partner in the show, respectively, were present.

Rob commented on the storyline, stating that he appreciated the show’s ability to bring awareness to MND on a whole new level.

VALE PAUL CATTERMOLE

Paul Cattermole, a performer in the popular 2000s band S Club 7, has passed away unexpectedly at the age of 46. The band announced the news via social media and stated that there were no suspicious circumstances. Paul was due to be reuniting with the band for their 25th-anniversary tour this year.

Though Paul left the band in 2002 to pursue a different style of music, he remained an important member of the group during their peak years. His fans will miss him dearly.

