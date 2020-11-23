Paul Covington Death -Dead – Obituaries: Former Jackson State head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, Mr. Paul Covington.
Former Jackson State head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, Mr. Paul Covington has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 21, 2020.
“Jackson State Athletics on Twitter: “The Jackson State Division of Athletics is saddened to learn about the passing of former Jackson State head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, Mr. Paul Covington. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Covington family. ”
The Jackson State Division of Athletics is saddened to learn about the passing of former Jackson State head men’s basketball coach and athletic director, Mr. Paul Covington. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Covington family. pic.twitter.com/oZX4CKgBHl
— Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) November 23, 2020
Tributes
