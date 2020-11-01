Paul Crane Death -Dead : Former @McTJacketsFB Head Coach and AD, Paul Crane has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Former @McTJacketsFB Head Coach and AD, Paul Crane has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 1, 2020.

Former Alabama and New York Jets offensive lineman Paul Crane died Sunday at the age of 76

Former @McTJacketsFB Head Coach and AD, Paul Crane, passed away last night. Paul was a member of Mobile Sports HOF and Alabama Sports HOF. He won 2 National Championships at Alabama and Super Bowl III at New York Jets.

Tributes 

