Paul Crutzen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
We are saddened to hear that Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen has passed away at 87. The first to publish the term the #Anthropocene in the early 00s, Paul's work is at the very core of our research at the SRC and we are grateful for all he has done. Read more: https://t.co/1oXQ2CUM0m pic.twitter.com/Zu18gr0YHa
— Sthlm Resilience (@sthlmresilience) January 29, 2021
We are saddened to hear that Nobel laureate Paul Crutzen has passed away at 87. The first to publish the term the #Anthropocene in the early 00s, Paul’s work is at the very core of our research at the SRC and we are grateful for all he has done. Read more: https://buff.ly/3iZggiI
NOTICE.
You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.