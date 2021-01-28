Paul Crutzen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Crutzen has Died .

Paul Crutzen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Paul Crutzen has died at 87. He won the Nobel Prize for his work on how CFCs were destroying the ozone layer, and he's also the reason you might know the term "anthropocene." RIP. — Dave Levitan (@davelevitan) January 28, 2021

Dave Levitan @davelevitan Paul Crutzen has died at 87. He won the Nobel Prize for his work on how CFCs were destroying the ozone layer, and he’s also the reason you might know the term “anthropocene.” RIP.