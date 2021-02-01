Paul Crutzen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul J. Crutzen has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Paul J. Crutzen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Paul J. Crutzen, who concluded that humans were having such a profound impact on the planet that it was time to recognize a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene, has died.https://t.co/K4qqdFXCr8
— Eric McDaniel NPR (@ericmcdanieldc) February 1, 2021
Eric McDaniel NPR @ericmcdanieldc Paul J. Crutzen, who concluded that humans were having such a profound impact on the planet that it was time to recognize a new geological epoch, the Anthropocene, has died.
