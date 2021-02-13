Paul Cyr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Cyr has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Paul Cyr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
Sad to hear of Paul Cyr, Part of a great draft class and highly likeable player – big slapshot and instant contributor FORMER SABRE CYR DEAD AT 48 https://t.co/IDv2LOvjD7 via @NHLdotcom #buffalosabres #Sabres pic.twitter.com/tO2LeoVPQy
— Steve Williams (@Farmboy_32) February 13, 2021
Steve Williams @Farmboy_32 Sad to hear of Paul Cyr, Part of a great draft class and highly likeable player – big slapshot and instant contributor FORMER SABRE CYR DEAD AT 48
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.