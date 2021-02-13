Paul Cyr Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Cyr has Died.

Paul Cyr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.

Sad to hear of Paul Cyr, Part of a great draft class and highly likeable player – big slapshot and instant contributor FORMER SABRE CYR DEAD AT 48 https://t.co/IDv2LOvjD7 via @NHLdotcom #buffalosabres #Sabres pic.twitter.com/tO2LeoVPQy

Steve Williams @Farmboy_32 Sad to hear of Paul Cyr, Part of a great draft class and highly likeable player – big slapshot and instant contributor FORMER SABRE CYR DEAD AT 48

