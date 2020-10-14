Paul De Groot Death – Dead : Paul De Groot Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
Paul De Groot has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.
“Pedal Power (PPA) on Twitter: “It is with great shock and sadness that we heard of the sudden passing of a giant in the cycling world, Paul De Groot or Mr. Hoopla as he was fondly known as. ”
Tributes
It is with great shock and sadness that we heard of the sudden passing of a giant in the cycling world, Paul De Groot or Mr. Hoopla as he was fondly known as. https://t.co/x4W2CdJ4KC pic.twitter.com/3Tffn5ghtU
— Pedal Power (PPA) (@PedalPowerPPA) October 14, 2020
