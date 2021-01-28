Paul Dennis Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Rev. Paul Dennis has Died .

Rev. Paul Dennis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Our hearts grieve with the Dennis and Townesly family at the news of the passing of Rev. Paul Dennis. We are in Missions today because of his visionary leadership as Regional Director to Asia. “Well done, good and faithful servant;” (Matthew 25:23) pic.twitter.com/lwRPV9KhaR — James Corbin (@JamesCorbin238) January 28, 2021

