PAUL DODDS CARLISLE Death -Obituary – Dead : Paul Dodd Football Hooligan has Died .

PAUL DODDS CARLISLE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Joesph Hatton 8 hrs · RIP PAUL DODDS CARLISLE MAIN FOOT BALL LAD GOD BLESS YA FAMILY KIDS ETC MATE RI P SCF 77 4 Comments Like Comment Share

Source: (20+) Facebook

Tributes

Debbie Grieves wrote

Paul Bell this your mate u put on earlier x

Colin Pyle wrote

I remember him from jail he didn’t give a fuck good lad

Stephen Whitewrote

RIP Doddy, yes trouble wasn’t far away but great memories go far far back starting at Robert Ferguson’s and all through school growing up. Possibly one of the best rugby players I played with when on the pitch. Always had time for the ones that gave him time and a chance. RIP Doddy

