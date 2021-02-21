Paul Elchert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr has Died .

long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr. He served as a mentor during our time together on council & the early days of my Mayoral Administration. Paul cared deeply about the Tiffin community and worked tirelessly to improve our city.

Mayor Aaron Montz @MayorMontz Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr. He served as a mentor during our time together on council & the early days of my Mayoral Administration. Paul cared deeply about the Tiffin community and worked tirelessly to improve our city.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –