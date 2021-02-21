Paul Elchert Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 21. 2021.
long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 21. 2021.
Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr. He served as a mentor during our time together on council & the early days of my Mayoral Administration. Paul cared deeply about the Tiffin community and worked tirelessly to improve our city.
— Mayor Aaron Montz (@MayorMontz) February 21, 2021
Mayor Aaron Montz @MayorMontz Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of long-time City Councilman Paul Elchert Jr. He served as a mentor during our time together on council & the early days of my Mayoral Administration. Paul cared deeply about the Tiffin community and worked tirelessly to improve our city.
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.