Paul Gaither Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Gaither has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

It is with great sadness we share the passing of Brother Paul Gaither. Paul was 40 years old and an 18-year member. Services:

Hanley Funeral Home

60 New Dorp Lane, Staten Island

2-4pm & 7-9pm on Thurs, 3/4 Our Lady of Peace

61 New Dorp Lane, Staten Island

11am Mass on Fri, 3/5



