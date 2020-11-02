Paul Gaythwaite Death -Dead :Nurse Paul Gaythwaite has sadly died from COVID-19.
Nurse Paul Gaythwaite has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.
“NursingNotes on Twitter: “It is with great sadness we announce that nurse Paul Gaythwaite has sadly died from COVID-19. Colleagues described Paul as “a dedicated and caring person who loved his job and was adored by his patients, colleagues and friends.”
It is with great sadness we announce that nurse Paul Gaythwaite has sadly died from COVID-19. Colleagues described Paul as “a dedicated and caring person who loved his job and was adored by his patients, colleagues and friends.” pic.twitter.com/R4PQdpRqDc
— NursingNotes (@NursingNotesUK) November 2, 2020
Tributes
