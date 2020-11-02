Paul Gaythwaite Death -Dead :Nurse Paul Gaythwaite has sadly died from COVID-19.

Nurse Paul Gaythwaite has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 2, 2020.

“NursingNotes on Twitter: “It is with great sadness we announce that nurse Paul Gaythwaite has sadly died from COVID-19. Colleagues described Paul as “a dedicated and caring person who loved his job and was adored by his patients, colleagues and friends.”

