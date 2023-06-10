Paul Geoffrey, Excalibur Actor, Passes Away at 68 After Battling Cancer

Excalibur Star Paul Geoffrey Dies at 68 Following a Battle with Cancer

Paul Geoffrey, the actor known for his role in the 1981 film Excalibur, has passed away at the age of 68 after a battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by his agent who stated that he died peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones.

Geoffrey was born in Poland and moved to England as a child. He had a successful career in film, television, and theatre, with notable roles in movies such as The Draughtsman’s Contract and The French Lieutenant’s Woman.

However, it was his portrayal of Sir Perceval in Excalibur that gained him widespread recognition and a loyal fanbase. The film, directed by John Boorman, is considered a classic in the fantasy genre and Geoffrey’s performance was praised by critics and audiences alike.

Geoffrey’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry. He will be remembered for his talent, charisma, and contributions to the world of film and theatre.

