Paul Haigh Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Paul Haigh has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 31. 2020
Paul Haigh has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 31. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Very saddened to hear of the death of Paul Haigh. He was very entertaining (often wholly irreverent) company, and his writings brought together a pinpoint instinct for the barb with an empathy for human frailty. His words enriched any page and I read them avidly. RIP
— Dave Yates (@thebedfordfox) January 31, 2021
