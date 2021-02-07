Paul Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison has Died.

former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.

Very sad news. former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison, in my humble opinion one of the finest Judges ever to sit on the Jamaican Bench, has died. This is an irreparable loss to the regional Judiciary. He had been presiding over an important case in TCI

Gordon Robinson @TheTerribleTout Very sad news. former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison, in my humble opinion one of the finest Judges ever to sit on the Jamaican Bench, has died. This is an irreparable loss to the regional Judiciary. He had been presiding over an important case in TCI

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.