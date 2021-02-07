Paul Harrison Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 7. 2021
former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 7. 2021.
Very sad news. former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison, in my humble opinion one of the finest Judges ever to sit on the Jamaican Bench, has died. This is an irreparable loss to the regional Judiciary. He had been presiding over an important case in TCI
— Gordon Robinson (@TheTerribleTout) February 7, 2021
Gordon Robinson @TheTerribleTout Very sad news. former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Paul Harrison, in my humble opinion one of the finest Judges ever to sit on the Jamaican Bench, has died. This is an irreparable loss to the regional Judiciary. He had been presiding over an important case in TCI
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.