Paul Heil Death -Obituary – Dead : Paul Heil, Producer and Host of syndicated radio show, “The Gospel Greats has Died .

Greater Vision 18 hrs · “The Voice” of Gospel Music is silent. Our long-time friend, Paul Heil, Producer and Host of syndicated radio show, “The Gospel Greats,” passed away unexpectedly last night, from an apparent heart attack. Paul and his precious wife Shelia have been dear friends and encouragers to us, since we started traveling as Greater Vision. His voice introduced millions of people to Gospel Music and The Gospel for more than 4 decades, on radio stations and satellite radio, with Shelia working diligently behind the scenes, lining up interviews and making sure all the details were managed. We know, at this very moment, Paul is in the literal presence of The Lord. His familiar voice will be greatly missed here, but those of us who know The Lord will hear his voice again soon, when we greet each other in Heaven. Our love and prayers are with Shelia, their children and grandchildren. 2.6K2.6K 557 Comments 224 Shares Like Comment Share

Alice Simmons wrote

My sympathies and prayers.

My BABY brother just died plus another good FRIEND at church.

It seems like more people die in December…so sad.

Stephanie Crater wrote

So sorry to hear this. Praying for the family!!!!

Marita Rumph wrote

Sympathies and prayers to his family. I loved his Gospel Greats

Sharon Hurley wrote

Gospel music has lost another Giant. What a celebration he must be having with his Lord. Prayers for his family.

Bev McCann wrote

Oh my goodness. How Bert sad. Prayers for the family.

Vickie Stevenson Stark wrote

Oh my! My heart is broken. I try to NEVER miss a Sunday morning hearing the Gospel Greats. They say everyone is replaceable. Not so sure with this loved man. Prayers for Sheila and the family.

Jan Benton Scott wrote

His name comes up on Sirius radio every time his show is broadcast. So sorry for this loss to gospel music, but happy for his new world!

Katherine Murray

Condolences to the family,loved listening to him on Enlighten

Dorcas Killinger McCoy wrote

Oh, my! So sad to read this!! I listened to his program almost every week!!

Cindy Frenette Pawley

We loved hearing his show. He will be missed. I’m sad to hear this but thankful we know where he is.

Marie Smith wrote

I listen to his program every week. RIP Paul May God comfort your family as only he can.

Ellen Shipman wrote

Oh no! Such a wonderful man. He will be missed. Praying for his family.

Becky Bayne- Smith wrote

So sorry to hear this!! Paul was a friend to everyone, and it didn’t matter who you were!! Yes he will be greatly missed!! Prayers going out for his family and friends!! God bless them all as they go through this hard time, especially this time of year!! Praying for comfort and strength to get through these trying days!!

Amy Brooks wrote

I grew up listening to the Gospel Greats on Sunday mornings getting ready for church. Paul Heil is the reason I became a big fan of Southern Gospel. Every week I taped The Gospel Greats, and head to the local Baptist Bookstore and by my favorite groups . So thankful for the Gospel Greats.

