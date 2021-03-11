Paul Herrera Death – Obituary : It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our very own, Paul Herrera III. Paul was an essential member of the Ser…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of one of our very own, Paul Herrera III. Paul was an essential member of the Service Team and Frazer family for many years. He will be dearly missed.

May you rest in peace Paul.



