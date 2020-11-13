Paul Hornung Death –Dead-Obituaries : Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung Has Died at 84.

Bob Hackbarth wrote

Very sad day and condolences to his family. yes “Golden Boy” you were a great Packer and both college and NFL great player as well. RIP.

LaVonne Muench Weinkoetz wrote

Very sad news, Great loss to the Packers and Packer Nation. To the Hornung Family, I am very to sorry for your loss. May he RIP.

Dan Lehr wrote

One of my dad’s favorites…..the legendary team is reuniting in heaven more each year RIP

Trevor Norrington wrote

Met him, he let me try on his Super Bowl rings… awesome guy. RIP

Jay Irwin wrote

He’s finally back with Max McGee. I hope the taverns in Heaven are open all night!

Peter Giudice wrote

So sad to hear. I met him at Summerfest in Milwaukee a few years back. He was signing autographs in a tent. Very nice guy. He will be missed.

David Benton wrote

My favorite Packer player of all time! Got to meet him about 10 years ago.

Tim Mcgrath wrote

He was before my time but from the Vince Lombardi books I’ve read he was one of the great players.

Greg Phibbs wrote

So many great Packers gone What a team up there R.I.P Paul your with your teammates now

Scott Anderson wrote

I love the old stories of him and Lombardi. It almost seemed that Lombardi was a little in awe of Hornung

George Stulak wrote

I met him outside of Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall before a game several years ago now, he was signing items and I met him and got his autograph on a hat. Great memory!

Ken Benkstein wrote

As a high school player during the mid ’60s, I watched Horning, Jim Taylor and Bart Starr help lead the Packers to multiple NFL titles. Great player.