Paul Hornung Death –Dead-Obituaries : Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung Has Died at 84.

By | November 13, 2020
0 Comment

Paul Hornung, described by Vince Lombardi as “the greatest player I ever coached,” died Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Ky., after a long battle with dementia. Hornung was 84, according to a statement posted online on November 13.  2020.
Paul Vernon Hornung, nicknamed The Golden Boy, was a professional American football player and a Hall of Fame running back for the Green Bay Packers of the National Football League from 1957 to 1966. He played on teams that won four NFL titles and the first Super Bowl. According to his profile on Wikipedia 
We learned of the deceased from the following statement posted on social media.

RIP, Golden Boy.

Posted by Green Bay Packers on Friday, November 13, 2020

Posted by Adam Schefter on Friday, November 13, 2020

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Bob Hackbarth wrote 
Very sad day and condolences to his family. yes “Golden Boy” you were a great Packer and both college and NFL great player as well. RIP.

LaVonne Muench Weinkoetz wrote 
Very sad news, Great loss to the Packers and Packer Nation. To the Hornung Family, I am very to sorry for your loss. May he RIP.

Dan Lehr wrote 
One of my dad’s favorites…..the legendary team is reuniting in heaven more each year RIP

Trevor Norrington wrote 
Met him, he let me try on his Super Bowl rings… awesome guy. RIP

Jay Irwin wrote 
He’s finally back with Max McGee. I hope the taverns in Heaven are open all night!

Peter Giudice wrote 
So sad to hear. I met him at Summerfest in Milwaukee a few years back. He was signing autographs in a tent. Very nice guy. He will be missed.

David Benton wrote 
My favorite Packer player of all time! Got to meet him about 10 years ago.

Tim Mcgrath wrote 
He was before my time but from the Vince Lombardi books I’ve read he was one of the great players.

Greg Phibbs wrote 
So many great Packers gone What a team up there R.I.P Paul your with your teammates now

Scott Anderson wrote 
I love the old stories of him and Lombardi. It almost seemed that Lombardi was a little in awe of Hornung

George Stulak wrote 
I met him outside of Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall before a game several years ago now, he was signing items and I met him and got his autograph on a hat. Great memory!

Ken Benkstein wrote 
As a high school player during the mid ’60s, I watched Horning, Jim Taylor and Bart Starr help lead the Packers to multiple NFL titles. Great player.

Eric Ryan Barnard wrote 
RIP Paul Hornung I met him in Chantilly, Virginia at an autograph signing. A good man. An Army veteran, Heisman Trophy winner, and a Super Bowl champion. Incredible!

Jim Nealand wrote 
Grew up with that team as a fav. Pat’s came after. Those teams were special. I have a 64 Autograph football ( Autos are stamped) from Ford PP&K competition.

