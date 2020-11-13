Paul Hornung Death –Dead-Obituaries : Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung Has Died at 84.
Paul Hornung, described by Vince Lombardi as “the greatest player I ever coached,” has passed away at age 84.
RIP, Golden Boy.
Posted by Green Bay Packers on Friday, November 13, 2020
The Louisville Sports Commission announced today that Hall-of-Fame legend Paul Hornung, The Golden Boy, died after a battle with dementia. Hornung was 84.
Posted by Adam Schefter on Friday, November 13, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Bob Hackbarth wrote
Very sad day and condolences to his family. yes “Golden Boy” you were a great Packer and both college and NFL great player as well. RIP.
LaVonne Muench Weinkoetz wrote
Very sad news, Great loss to the Packers and Packer Nation. To the Hornung Family, I am very to sorry for your loss. May he RIP.
Dan Lehr wrote
One of my dad’s favorites…..the legendary team is reuniting in heaven more each year RIP
Trevor Norrington wrote
Met him, he let me try on his Super Bowl rings… awesome guy. RIP
Jay Irwin wrote
He’s finally back with Max McGee. I hope the taverns in Heaven are open all night!
Peter Giudice wrote
So sad to hear. I met him at Summerfest in Milwaukee a few years back. He was signing autographs in a tent. Very nice guy. He will be missed.
David Benton wrote
My favorite Packer player of all time! Got to meet him about 10 years ago.
Tim Mcgrath wrote
He was before my time but from the Vince Lombardi books I’ve read he was one of the great players.
Greg Phibbs wrote
So many great Packers gone What a team up there R.I.P Paul your with your teammates now
Scott Anderson wrote
I love the old stories of him and Lombardi. It almost seemed that Lombardi was a little in awe of Hornung
George Stulak wrote
I met him outside of Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall before a game several years ago now, he was signing items and I met him and got his autograph on a hat. Great memory!
Ken Benkstein wrote
As a high school player during the mid ’60s, I watched Horning, Jim Taylor and Bart Starr help lead the Packers to multiple NFL titles. Great player.
Eric Ryan Barnard wrote
RIP Paul Hornung I met him in Chantilly, Virginia at an autograph signing. A good man. An Army veteran, Heisman Trophy winner, and a Super Bowl champion. Incredible!
Jim Nealand wrote
Grew up with that team as a fav. Pat’s came after. Those teams were special. I have a 64 Autograph football ( Autos are stamped) from Ford PP&K competition.
