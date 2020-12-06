Paul Jain Death -Dead : Paul Jain has Died .
Paul Jain has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
"FIFA did request a minute's silence this week for the passing of a legend, we reckon Paul Jain fits into that bracket."
That one was for you, @MrFixItsTips ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0Ka9Xt4F7E
— Clydebank FC (@clydebankfc) December 5, 2020
Clydebank FC @clydebankfc “FIFA did request a minute’s silence this week for the passing of a legend, we reckon Paul Jain fits into that bracket.” That one was for you, @MrFixItsTips
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.