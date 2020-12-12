Paul Lawrence Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul Lawrence has Died .
Paul Lawrence has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
I’m very sad to learn that Paul Lawrence has passed away. Gone too soon. He was a giant in the community – outspoken, thoughtful and inspiring. Now joined the ancestors. Rest in Power ✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/28pghKoKfs
— Lester Holloway (@brolezholloway) December 12, 2020
