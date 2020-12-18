Paul Leversuch Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul Leversuch has Died .
Paul Leversuch has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.
We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Leversuch, a stalwart blind football referee from England who served in the @FA @Blindfootball League as well as several our @IBSABlindSports European and World Championships as well as @Paralympics football 5-a-side competitions. pic.twitter.com/3KeN2HRiVb
— IBSA Blind Football (@IBSAB1Football) December 17, 2020
We are sad to announce the passing of Paul Leversuch, a stalwart blind football referee from England who served in the @FA @Blindfootball League as well as several our @IBSABlindSports European and World Championships as well as @Paralympics football 5-a-side competitions.
