Paul Matters Death – Dead : Paul Matters Obituary : Former AC/DC bassist has died.
Bassist Paul Matters died. He joined AC / DC during the band’s first Australian tour, promoting the album High Voltage.
” on Twitter: “Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died. Where is he in the timeline? Was there briefly in 1975, was let go and replaced by Mark Evans. Matters never recorded, but did play live for a short time. ”
— 𝖇𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖇𝖆𝖙𝖍 𝖔𝖓𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖊 (@sabbathfans) October 15, 2020
Jesse Fink (@JesseFink) Tweeted:
— Dunn (@Dunn00906153) October 15, 2020
Who is Paul Matters ?
Paul Matters was a bassist for the band AC / DC , he joined it in 1975 after the recording of “High Voltage” weeks later he was fired from the band by Bon Scott and replaced by Mark Evans.
Tributes
Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died. The news of his passing was revealed by his friend Rod Wescombe as well as AC/DC biographer Jesse Fink, author of the book “Bon: The Last Highway”.
According to Wikip… pic.twitter.com/9pboXdyOTb
— Planet Six String (@planetsixstring) October 15, 2020
