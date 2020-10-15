Paul Matters Death – Dead : Paul Matters Obituary : Former AC/DC bassist has died.

By | October 15, 2020
Paul Matters Death – Dead : Paul Matters Obituary : Former AC/DC bassist has died.

Bassist Paul Matters died. He joined AC / DC during the band’s first Australian tour, promoting the album High Voltage.

Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 14, 2020.

” on Twitter: “Former AC/DC bassist Paul Matters has died. Where is he in the timeline? Was there briefly in 1975, was let go and replaced by Mark Evans. Matters never recorded, but did play live for a short time. ”

Who is Paul Matters ?

Paul Matters was a bassist for the band AC / DC , he  joined it in 1975 after the recording of “High Voltage” weeks later he was fired from the band by Bon Scott and replaced by Mark Evans.

Tributes 

