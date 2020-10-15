Paul Matters Death – Dead : Paul Matters Obituary : Former AC/DC bassist has died.

Bassist Paul Matters died. He joined AC / DC during the band’s first Australian tour, promoting the album High Voltage.

Who is Paul Matters ?

Paul Matters was a bassist for the band AC / DC , he joined it in 1975 after the recording of “High Voltage” weeks later he was fired from the band by Bon Scott and replaced by Mark Evans.

Tributes

