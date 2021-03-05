Paul McMullen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :1996 U.S. Olympian Paul McMullen has Died.

Death Notice for Today March 5. 2021

1996 U.S. Olympian Paul McMullen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 5. 2021.

Cadillac News 3h · Cadillac native, 1996 U.S. Olympian Paul McMullen died in a tragic ski accident Thursday at Caberfae Peaks. McMullen leaves behind a wife, Nuria, and children. More information will be posted as this story develops.

Source: (5) Cadillac News – Posts | Facebook

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –

Lynn Cherneh

Devastating. I am stunned and deeply saddened. This is truly an incredible loss to this community and humanity. One of the great ones. My family and I are blessed to have known him, and our hearts go out to his family.

Aaron Zuelke

He was a force…a real life super hero. I’m so glad I got to know him.

Mark Grevengoed

I’m just in shock after hearing this last night. My kids ran with him for years and there were a lot of tears from them (and us) last night and today. He was larger than life – a real life super hero.

Sean O’Grady

A true gentleman filled with kindness and joy. I’m from Knoxville, TN – We became friends during the many rendezvous we would have at National Track meets. My son and I loved him! Prayers a condolences to his beautiful family!

May be an image of 3 people and people standing

Ashley Sanregret

I’m so sorry for the loss of your teammate. Paul seemed like an incredible person!

Kim King Plummer

Paul will live on through young lives He influenced through his coaching . Thank you Paul for making a difference in so many ways💙

Tina Schappa

I grewup with Paul in Cadillac. My husband was a dominant racer in Cadillac as well and passed unexpectedly 8yrs ago the 12th. We have lost so many Cadillac students at young ages.

This is very devastating to hear.

Chad please welcome Paul into the never ending valley of paradise. Just wait a few days before you start competing again!

We love & miss you both!

My prayers and deepest condolences goes out to his family, the Cadillac community, friends, and all who knew him.

Kristy Bilek

Thankful for everything Paul has done for my daughter through Chariots of Fire. We will forever be grateful.