Paul McNamara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Paul McNamara has Died .

It is with deep regret that the Defence Police Federation notify our members of the loss of our colleague Paul McNamara who lost his battle with Covid on 27th January. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul's family, friends & colleagues at this sad time https://t.co/A8Tx8OxQFk pic.twitter.com/JVf1prLvrv — DefencePolFed (@DefencePolFed) January 29, 2021

DefencePolFed @DefencePolFed It is with deep regret that the Defence Police Federation notify our members of the loss of our colleague Paul McNamara who lost his battle with Covid on 27th January. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family, friends & colleagues at this sad time https://facebook.com/DefencePoliceFederation/posts/249170853396194

