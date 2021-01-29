Paul McNamara Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Paul McNamara has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Paul McNamara has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
It is with deep regret that the Defence Police Federation notify our members of the loss of our colleague Paul McNamara who lost his battle with Covid on 27th January. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul's family, friends & colleagues at this sad time https://t.co/A8Tx8OxQFk pic.twitter.com/JVf1prLvrv
— DefencePolFed (@DefencePolFed) January 29, 2021
DefencePolFed @DefencePolFed It is with deep regret that the Defence Police Federation notify our members of the loss of our colleague Paul McNamara who lost his battle with Covid on 27th January. Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul’s family, friends & colleagues at this sad time https://facebook.com/DefencePoliceFederation/posts/249170853396194
