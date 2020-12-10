Paul Milone Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul Milone of Weymouth Ma has Died .
Paul L. Milone has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Fairhaven Marine Resources Department 12 hrs · The Fairhaven Marine Resources Department would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Harbormaster Paul L. Milone who passed away last night after a brief illness. Harbormaster Milone was known for his relentless efforts toward making boat safety a priority upon the waterways of the Town of Weymouth and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. His professionalism, knowledge, dedication to duty and his “can do” attitude saved countless lives. Harbormaster Milone will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. RIP Paul
Source: (1) Fairhaven Marine Resources Department – Posts | Facebook
