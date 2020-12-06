Paul Moerman Death -Dead – Obituary : Paul Moerman, the oldest Dutch World War II veteran has Died .

Paul Moerman, the oldest Dutch World War II veteran, has passed away at the age of 104.

Moerman fought in the battle of Ypenburg airfield near Den Haag during the German invasion of the Netherlands in May 1940. #WW2 pic.twitter.com/7UAgzopvNX

