Paul Moloney Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @TorontoStar reporter Paul Moloney has Died .
Paul Moloney has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
TTCStuart @TTCStuart Absolutely gutted to hear of the passing of long time @TorontoStar reporter and my former city hall press gallery colleague Paul Moloney. We spent many nights covering budget meetings. Paul was a funny, kind man and a great reporter. Condolences to his family and loved ones.
Incredibly sad to relay that @paulmoloney4, a smart, unassuming & diligent reporter who retired from the @TorontoStar‘s city hall bureau in 2014, after stints at @winnipegnews & @LFPress, has died at age 67 of a suspected heart attack. He was respected and beloved. pic.twitter.com/5QgsviSnG8
— David Rider (@dmrider) January 28, 2021
