Paul Murphy Death – Dead : Paul Murphy Obituary :Legendary journalist and long-term presenter of ABC Radio’s PM program has died..

Paul Murphy has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 19, 2020.

“Gaven Morris on Twitter: “Very sad news today with the passing of Paul Murphy, legendary journalist and long-term presenter of ABC Radio’s PM program. His unforgettable voice, his passion for a good yarn and his dedication to broadcasting will be greatly missed by so many. Thank you Paul. Vale.”

Tributes

Neill Jones Wrote 
I remember going to see Roy and H Gee do a live This Sporting Life Show at Sydney Uni in the early 90s. The highlight of a great show was Paul Murphy reading the South Coast News. Sad news today. Vale.

Dave Ray Wrote 
A brilliant journalist with a huge sense of humour. My endearing memories as a kid were hearing “This is the South Coast News and I’m Paul Murphy” at 5pm Saturdays on @triplej
‘s “This Sporting Life” with Roy & @hg_nelson
.

Malcolm Farnsworth Wrote 
At random, a Paul Murphy edition of PM – Wednesday, May 10, 1989. This was the day after Howard and Sinclair were rolled by their respective parties. All these years later, it’s still a joy to hear the program done so well.

