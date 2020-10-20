Paul Murphy Death – Dead : Paul Murphy Obituary :Legendary journalist and long-term presenter of ABC Radio’s PM program has died..

Paul Murphy has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 19, 2020.

“Gaven Morris on Twitter: “Very sad news today with the passing of Paul Murphy, legendary journalist and long-term presenter of ABC Radio’s PM program. His unforgettable voice, his passion for a good yarn and his dedication to broadcasting will be greatly missed by so many. Thank you Paul. Vale.”

Sad to hear of the death of ABC great, Paul Murphy. Rest In Peace. One of the great radio voices, one of the great current affairs journalists. pic.twitter.com/vZXk8moQzx — Marcus Strom (@strom_m) October 20, 2020

Tributes

Deeply saddened to report the death of Paul Murphy. ABC journalist, foreign correspondent, TDT reporter, presenter of PM. And an old mate. Of cancer, this afternoon. His many friends will miss his wit and wisdom, his warmth and humanity. — Mike Carlton (@MikeCarlton01) October 20, 2020

Vale Paul Murphy, a journalist who was in my loungeroom on the TV as a kid and in the kitchen on the radio through my adulthood. I’ve been missing you for years. Condolences to his family and friends. https://t.co/2OXVSPOIjF — Nici Lindsay (@nicilind) October 20, 2020

Neill Jones Wrote

I remember going to see Roy and H Gee do a live This Sporting Life Show at Sydney Uni in the early 90s. The highlight of a great show was Paul Murphy reading the South Coast News. Sad news today. Vale. Dave Ray Wrote

A brilliant journalist with a huge sense of humour. My endearing memories as a kid were hearing “This is the South Coast News and I’m Paul Murphy” at 5pm Saturdays on @triplej

‘s “This Sporting Life” with Roy & @hg_nelson

. Malcolm Farnsworth Wrote

At random, a Paul Murphy edition of PM – Wednesday, May 10, 1989. This was the day after Howard and Sinclair were rolled by their respective parties. All these years later, it’s still a joy to hear the program done so well.